Here’s why it’s important to compost at home

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Wednesday marks “Stop Food Waste Day,” a day to ignite change regarding the global food issue.

According to the Food & Drug Administration, or FDA, the single largest category of material placed in municipal landfills is food waste. Composting is one of the many ways to combat food waste, turning food scraps into fertilizer you can use at home.

Composting is the process of taking food scraps and other organic materials and breaking them down into materials that you can add to a garden.

Executive Director of VINES Amelia LoDolce said you can do this at your home in a very simple and easy way.

The large amounts of food scraps in landfills contribute negatively to the environment. LoDolce said the process of composting can reduce the emissions of harmful greenhouse gases coming from landfills.

“Keeping food scraps out of our landfills reduces the amount of methane that is produced which has a very high impact in terms of global warming,” said LoDolce.

VINES, or Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments, is one of a few organizations educating community members on how they can compost at home. They hold free community workshops on this topic and many others.

In collaboration with Cornell Cooperative Extension, they will be holding a workshop on at-home composting on May 10. More information can be found on its website.

