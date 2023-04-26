High pressure briefly visits before wet weather returns

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of fog. Wide range in temperatures possible from clear areas to foggy/cloudy areas. Low: 25-36

Thursday: AM fog then partly cloudy to sunny. High: 55-61

Thursday Night: Clear early but clouds increase. Low: 35-42

Forecast Discussion:

Another cold night is on the way. Some clouds and fog will create a large temperature difference between clouds and clear areas. Range looks to be in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

A weak ridge keeps us dry Thursday but it slides away Friday and some rain arrives overnight Friday. There is a chance that some of the rain could end up moving in earlier; perhaps Friday evening. If you have plans Friday evening, monitor the potential. Rain is a decent bet overnight into Saturday morning and at times Saturday.

Sunday also brings a good chance of rain at 70%. A low pressure system may develop Sunday night into Monday south of the area and move into our region Monday morning. This boosted our chance of precipitation during this period. Rain could be steady but no issues are anticipated.

A peek ahead to the first week of May shows cool weather with bouts of showers pretty much every day as an upper level low spins through the region very slowly. It will be cool, too, with highs in the low to mid 50s.

