Johnson City man gets 20 years for murdering man with machete

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Johnson City man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Kyle Babola, 34, admitted to striking 55-year-old Scott Groover with a machete multiple during an argument at 330 Floral Ave. in Johnson City on New Year’s Eve in 2021. Groover was found critically injured inside the residence and was transported to UHS Wilson Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak said he will do everything he can to ensure that Babola is never granted parole. He called Balboa a dangerous individual.

The case did not go to trial. Korchak said he hopes that this saved Groover’s family from having to relive the trauma.

The Johnson City Police Department, Broome County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police investigated the case.

