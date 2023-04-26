Johnson City schools, Broome County seek to keep Finch Hollow Nature Center trails open

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Central School District said it hopes to maintain the Finch Hollow Nature Center’s trails for community use even after a decision was made for the center to close in early April.

In a joint statement from the school and Broome County, the two entities said they need more information for the trails to remain open. The district owns the building but Broome County owns the trails.

The full statement is posted below:

As a result of Broome County’s recent announcement to end its building lease at the Finch Hollow Nature Center, members of the community have been asking about the future of the facility. Representatives of the Johnson City School District, which owns the building, and the County, which owns the adjacent recreational trail area, have recently engaged in discussions to ensure a smooth transition. Nick Matyas, President of the School Board for the District stated: “We are first taking a hard look at the building itself, we understand it needs work.” Both entities support the idea of the trails being kept open for continued community use, however, more information is needed by the school district before any final decisions can be made. We appreciate everyone’s interest in the future of Finch Hollow and realize it is a beautiful area that holds historical and emotional memories to many Johnson City and County residents. Our hope is that information can be gathered quickly so that decisions can be made in a timely manner.

Despite its closure, the Broome County Department of Parks & Recreation said its programs would be kept and the summer programs would be announced soon.

