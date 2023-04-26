Kirkwood town board holds meeting to discuss Five Mile Point warehouse project

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) - The Kirkwood town board held a board meeting this evening to discuss the use of the land currently home to the Five Mile Point Speedway.

With the speedway closing this year, Five Mile Point Warehouse Investors, an affiliate of Equilibrium Equities, has proposed erecting two new warehouse buildings on the property of Five Mile Point.

This has caught the attention of Kirkwood residents, who came to the meeting to voice several concerns such as the impact on traffic and the lack of infrastructure for the area.

“If you’re going to put this thing in there then make these adjustments to our infrastructure so that we can handle it, that’s my big concern.” said Kirkwood resident Dan Digennaro.

A recent petition was made to stop the new warehouse from being built and reached over 500 signatures.

The hearing was originally scheduled for earlier this month, but so many residents showed up that they had to move it.

However, the warehouse investors urged the public to consider the benefits that the warehouses could bring - and to give their project a chance.

“I’m hoping that since we are a company that has been in this community, has built, has done what they said they were going to do, that you will give us a fair shake and fair consideration and perhaps consider many of the positives that are going to come from this project.”

The board meeting concluded with the town board taking all public comments into consideration and noting that the warehouse might have a possible effect on the character of the neighborhood.

