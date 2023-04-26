Mixed showers in the morning

A couple afternoon thunderstorms
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Snow showers in the morning. A couple thunderstorms are possible in the

afternoon. 0-.10″ 60% High 52 (48-54) Wind S becoming NW 5-10 mph

A low will move through today, giving us clouds, showers and cooler temperatures. There will be

some early snowflakes with some afternoon thunderstorms. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with

lows near freezing.

High pressure will give us some nicer and a little warmer weather Thursday. Clouds will

increase Thursday night.

Another low will give us clouds and rain by Friday evening. This unsettled weather continues Saturday

into Sunday. With a low spinning to our north, we’ll have clouds, showers and cooler temperatures

Monday into Tuesday.

