Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network reminds couples " You are not alone” for National Infertility Awareness Week

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- April 23-29 people around the nation are observing ‘National Infertility Awareness Week’ in efforts to highlight an issue faced by many around the world.

Director of Perinatal Programs for Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network Christie Finch said the awareness week is a significant observance which aims to spread knowledge about infertility along with the challenges those encountering fertility face.

She said about 1-8 couples in the U.S. have difficulty with infertility; and although fertility treatments can be difficult for people to access, New York state is the only state which will cover some fertility treatments.

“In 2020 there was a law that was passed in New York state that says, employers that are fully insured and employ more than 100 employees have to cover infertility treatments including up to three courses of IVF.” said Christie Finch.

She said it’s important to inform more people on this issue in order to support and make the journey easier for those who are impacted.

