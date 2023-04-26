Nate Hotchkiss announces candidacy for Binghamton City Council

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Nate Hotchkiss announced his candidacy for Binghamton City Council District Four. Community members and organizations gathered at the Cheri Lindsey Memorial Park for the announcement.

Hotchkiss, a Binghamton native and Democrat, said one of the reasons is running is to improve the city’s housing crisis. He said he believes this should be the city’s biggest priority.

“We’ve seen all the different ways that the housing crisis has manifested,” Hotchkiss said. “We know there is a scarcity of affordable safe housing. We know that there’s the constant conversion of low-income housing into student rentals. We know that there is an abundance of slumlords that don’t really have any accountability.”

Hotchkiss said he strongly believes the people of Binghamton deserve better.

Democrat Aviva Friedman currently serves in the city’s fourth district.

