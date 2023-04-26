SUNY Broome Annual Children’s Fair enters 14th year

By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT
DICKENSON (WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced the return of SUNY Broome’s Annual Children’s Fair.

On April 30, SUNY Broome’s campus residents will be able to enjoy a day of fun with food, entertainment and games for all. All proceeds from the event will go toward the “Books for Babies Initiative” which began in 2018; every child that is born in Broome County receives a book at the hospital. More than 5,000 books have been distributed to county babies as a result of the program.

As part of the announcement, Garnar proclaimed April as “The Month of the Child.”

Garnar said the best way to help young kids learn is with books. He said learning at an early age is important to the development of children.

This is the 14th year the event will be held.

