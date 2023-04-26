Union-Endicott Central School District addresses social media dangers with caregivers

ENDICOTT (WBNG) - It’s no secret that social media can be a dangerous space, especially for school-age children. When it comes to warning signs and what to look out for, knowledge is power. To help educate caregivers, the Union-Endicott Central School District held a forum Tuesday, April 25.

“The schools are pushing all different types of public safety issues and one of the things that has become really important is online safety,” said Law Enforcement Professional and Event Leader Matthew Barcak.

Over at the Union-Endicott District Office Board Room, the focus of Barcak’s presentation was to educate the parents using his background. Some of the Tuesday conversation included gaining an understanding of different social media applications out there, why children might want to use them, and specific dangers related to these various applications. Some of the platforms discussed included TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, and Twitch.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for the past 11, 12 years,” said Barcak. “I’ve been a detective for most of my career and I do specialize in digital forensics and what’s called open-source data...”

Through the disclosure, Barcak hopes the presentation can educate and empower caregivers going forward, not leave them scared of the unknown.

“To allow young people to use the internet, to allow them to use social media but do it in a way where they are safe,” said Barcak.

According to Barcak’s understanding, different districts are hosting different aspects of these public safety meetings. This specific one about social media was hosted today in its entirety.

Barcak said a possible solution could be to set up a social media contract with a minor in the household to understand expectations and boundaries. To find a PDF, you can head to this website and scroll to the bottom.

