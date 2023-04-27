5K’s to benefit local non-profit organizations

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- April 29th, 2023, is a big day for runners in the Southern Tier. Gigi’s Playhouse and Kopernik Observatory are having 5k fundraisers.

GigiFit starts at 8 a.m. at Otsiniego Park in Binghamton. The Site Manager at Gigi’s Playhouse, Katie Whaley said, anyone is welcome to attend, and the event will happen whether there’s rain or shine. This is an event all of the playhouses hold around this event to fundraise.

Meanwhile, Kopernik is having their 5th annual ‘Race to the Stars’ at 7 p.m. at the Kopernik Observatory. These funds will go directly toward Kopernik.

“It’s not on the steep part of the hill so it’s a nice, easy, family-friendly road,” said the Executive Director of Kopernik Observatory, Drew Deskur.

