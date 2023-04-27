Broome County school bus stop-arm violations down 16% since last school year

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Thursday marks “Operation Safe Stop Day,” a national day of advocacy to remind motorists of the dangers of illegally passing school buses.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar was joined by leaders from the Broome County Office of Emergency Services and local school districts outside of Chenango Forks Elementary School to give an update on the county’s “School Bus Stop Arm Camera” program, which has recorded 4,892 drivers illegally passing school buses since 2021.

Garnar said the number of violations recorded is going down each year since the program’s inception.

“The good news is that we are comparing our first year, in which we had a lot of violations, to this current year and the violations are down 16%,” said Garnar.

The program is run through the Broome County Office of Emergency Services by Public Safety Coordinator Kerby Sainclair. Sainclair said the program is about making sure motorists are being held responsible.

The fine for passing a school bus with the stop arm extended is $250. The second and third violations in an 18-month period are $275 and $300 respectively.

