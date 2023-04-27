Empire Access looks to expand connection in Vestal

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Empire network says they are ready to continue their network expansion in the state of New York. Unveiling their plans as they grow their new fiber optic network in the town of Vestal.

“Our company is different from traditional cable because we have fiber optic cable, so essentially you have internet at the speed of light” said Bob Vandelinder, Vice President of sales.

If there’s one thing Empire Access knows about, it’s fast internet. In both 2021 and 2022, PC magazine rated their company as having the fastest internet in the northeast.

When asked about what separates Empire from their main competition, Vandelinder pointed to two main factors.

“Customer service we offer local customer service, when you have an issue or question you want to be able to call and get answers right away, we offer 365 24/7 local customer service so when you call in you speak to someone live, our rates are only $50 dollars per month for home internet and that’s 1 gigabit, so it’s much faster than the traditional service that a cable and other services offer, and that’s not a promotional price that’s a fixed price”.

Empire has been laying down roots for internet in specific parts of Vestal.

That being said, 2023 will include further expansion to additional communities within the Southern Tier.

“We also have expansion planned and started for Endwell, Endicott, Appalachin, Owego, parts of Johnson city and parts of Binghamton”.

A new internet provider looking to provide new service to citizens in the area.

