Friday’s Rumble Ponies game moved up to afternoon due to expected showers

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Attention Rumble Ponies fans planning on attending Friday’s game!

The Ponies’ game against the Akron RubberDucks on April 28 has been moved up to 1 p.m. The Ponies’ said the reason for the decision was due to expected inclement weather for Friday later in the day. Gates will open up at noon.

You can get tickets for Ponies’ home games by following this link.

Showers are expected for April 28′s forecast. For the latest on the weather and for weather-related alerts, download the Storm Track 12 weather app for Android and iOS.

