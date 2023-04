(WBNG) - Check out the high school softball and baseball scores from around the Southern Tier on Wednesday, April 26:

Softball:

Union-Endicott - 2, Vestal - 7

Maine-Endwell - 23, Binghamton - 0

Baseball:

Maine-Endwell - 21, Binghamton - 2

