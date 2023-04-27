Man sentenced to prison for stealing from Weis Markets

By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Johnnie N. Hardwick, of Binghamton, was sentenced to 12 years to life in prison, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

In January, Hardwick pleaded guilty and admitted to entering Weis Markets on Pennsylvania Avenue in Binghamton and stealing items. This occurred on Oct. 21, 2022.

When confronted by a store employee Hardwick pulled out a large knife threatening to stab the worker. He was apprehended by the Binghamton Police Department a short time later.

The district attorney’s office noted that Hardwick has previous convictions, which include felony convictions for sexual abuse in the first degree and attempted robbery in the first degree. He is classified as a persistent violent felony offender under New York State law.

Hardwick also waived his right to appeal, the office said.

