Mets pitcher, Cy Young winner Justin Verlander to make rehab appearance as Rumble Pony

New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws during the first inning of a spring...
New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Verlander left the champion Astros for the New York Mets after winning his third Cy Young Award.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- New York Mets pitcher and three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander will make a rehab start Friday with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Verlander signed with the Mets in the past offseason and has previously played for Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros. The nine-time all-star is first among active pitchers with 244 career victories. He is also 13th all-time and second to his teammate Max Scherzer among active pitchers with 3,198 strikeouts.

Scherzer played a game as a Rumble Pony during a rehab assignment in the 2022 season.

On Thursday, the Ponies announced Friday’s game has been moved up to the afternoon due to expected showers.

