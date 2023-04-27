Mets pitcher, Cy Young winner Justin Verlander to make rehab appearance as Rumble Pony
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- New York Mets pitcher and three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander will make a rehab start Friday with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
Verlander signed with the Mets in the past offseason and has previously played for Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros. The nine-time all-star is first among active pitchers with 244 career victories. He is also 13th all-time and second to his teammate Max Scherzer among active pitchers with 3,198 strikeouts.
Scherzer played a game as a Rumble Pony during a rehab assignment in the 2022 season.
On Thursday, the Ponies announced Friday’s game has been moved up to the afternoon due to expected showers.
