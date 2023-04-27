National Weather Service holds ‘Severe Weather Awareness Week’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The National Weather Service and New York State have deemed this week “Severe Weather Awareness Week.”

The purpose of this week is to educate people on the dangers of severe weather and how severe weather forms.

Each day this week, each National Weather Service station in New York State posts on social media about a topic in severe weather. These range from breaking down what a severe thunderstorm is, to discussing thunderstorm safety to even touching upon tornadoes and flash flooding.

Binghamton National Weather Service meteorologist Ben Lott said this week is the perfect time to discuss severe weather due to the weather starting to warm as enter into the summer months.

Lott said that he hopes that people take this week seriously since severe weather can pop up at a moment’s notice.

For more information on Severe Weather Awareness Week, head to the National Weather Service’s website.

