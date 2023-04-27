‘Reanna’s Passion Project’ 4H fundraiser

By Julia Laude
Published: Apr. 27, 2023
(WBNG) -- Reanna Quail is the young mind behind “Reanna’s Passion Project.”

The Broome County 4H member started the project in order to support other 4H members with its animal science projects. The Broome County Fair will take place at the fairgrounds in Whitney Point from July 25 to 30.

If you are interested in helping Reanna’s Passion Project, email lmm333@cornell.edu or call at 607-773-3300.

