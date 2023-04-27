A return to seasonable temperatures

Enjoy the sunshine!
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: Some early clouds with skies turning partly cloudy. High 58 (56-62) Wind N 3-8 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

High pressure will give us some nicer, and a little warmer, weather today. Clouds will

increase tonight.

A low will give us clouds and rain by late Friday afternoon. A series of lows will keep

unsettled weather in the forecast Saturday into Sunday.

More cool, cloudy and damp weather Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Binghamton Police investigating death of infant on Stuyvesant Street
Officials have identified the teen that died in the ATV accident as Samia Rogers, 14, of...
14-year-old dies after ATV crashes into a tree, sheriff says
Five Mile Point Board Meeting
Kirkwood town board holds meeting to discuss Five Mile Point warehouse project
Johnson City man gets 20 years for murdering man with machete
Manhattan man sentenced for trying to sell heroin in Endicott

Latest News

High pressure briefly visits before wet weather returns
wbng
A couple afternoon thunderstorms
Remaining cool
A couple afternoon thunderstorms
Cool pattern in development
Periodic showers for midweek