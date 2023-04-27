A return to seasonable temperatures
Enjoy the sunshine!
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Some early clouds with skies turning partly cloudy. High 58 (56-62) Wind N 3-8 mph
High pressure will give us some nicer, and a little warmer, weather today. Clouds will
increase tonight.
A low will give us clouds and rain by late Friday afternoon. A series of lows will keep
unsettled weather in the forecast Saturday into Sunday.
More cool, cloudy and damp weather Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.