A return to seasonable temperatures

THURSDAY: Some early clouds with skies turning partly cloudy. High 58 (56-62) Wind N 3-8 mph

High pressure will give us some nicer, and a little warmer, weather today. Clouds will

increase tonight.

A low will give us clouds and rain by late Friday afternoon. A series of lows will keep

unsettled weather in the forecast Saturday into Sunday.

More cool, cloudy and damp weather Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

