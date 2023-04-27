Senator Lea Webb holds ‘Community Office Hours’ throughout the 52nd district

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - On Wednesday, April 26 residents had the opportunity to speak to representatives from Senator Lea Webb’s office as part of their ‘Community Office Hours’.

Held at the Broome County Public Library, Deputy Chief of Staff for Senator Lea Webbs office Miles Burnett said this initiative is part of a series of office hours, and they have thrown this event at various locations throughout their district since March.

He said their goal is to give residents the opportunity to speak to them in person voicing both their opinions and concerns.

“It’s important for people to let us know what’s going on and how we can help them with these issues that they’re having and provide them with the resources that they need.” said Miles Burnett

Burnett said the next community hours will be held in Tompkins County, on May 9th at the Tompkins County Public Library from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

