State Police arrest registered sex offender for sex crimes against teen boy

ONTARIO, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police in Williamson arrested a Wayne County man after an investigation into a reported sexual assault of a child.

Troopers arrested Daniel P. Caldwell, 32, of Ontario, NY and charged him with criminal sexual act in the second degree; a class D felony, sexual abuse in the second degree; a misdemeanor and endangering the welfare of a child; a misdemeanor.

Police said Caldwell allegedly subjected a boy who was less than 15-years-old to sexual contact more than once in the Town of Ontario. Troopers were alerted to the allegations by the child’s grandmother after she became aware of the alleged abuse, police said.

During an investigation, troopers discovered Caldwell is a registered level two sex offender.

Caldwell was processed at SP Williamson and transported to the Wayne County Jail for CAP arraignment.

