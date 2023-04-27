SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. visits SUNY Broome

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- State University of New York Chancellor John B. King Jr. visited SUNY Broome Thursday afternoon as part of his larger initiative to visit all of the SUNY campuses.

After entering office King, who became chancellor on Jan. 9, committed to visit all 64 campuses in the SUNY system. His visit to SUNY Broome marked his 52nd of these visits.

He said the visits are a unique chance to learn more about what each campus has to offer.

“It’s a great opportunity to talk with campus leadership teams, with faculty, with staff, with students and employer partners about the strengths of each of our campuses and what we can do to better support them,” said King.

During his visit to SUNY Broome, King toured the campus and visited different academic departments speaking with department heads, staff and students about their “SUNY Broome story.”

King said he appreciated how SUNY Broome’s partnership with Binghamton University.

“One of the striking things about Broome is they have such a strong partnership with Binghamton University,” said King. “Students are able to start out at Broome and know that they’ll be able to transfer to Binghamton and in the meantime they are able to participate in extracurricular activities at Binghamton. It’s a fantastic partnership and we want to see more of it across the SUNY system.”

King’s campus tours are expected to wrap up in early May.

