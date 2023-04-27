Town of Maine celebrates its ‘Demisemiseptcentennial’ with bathtub racing, beards and more

MAINE (WBNG) -- The Town of Maine is celebrating its “demisemiseptcentennial” or its 175th birthday!

There will be multiple fun events including bathtub races and a beard contest! The celebration will be held from May 26 through 28 at the Maine Town Park, the Janet W. Bowers Museum and other surrounding areas.

For a full list of events and for more information, go to the Nanticoke Valley Historical Society website by going here.

