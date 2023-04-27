Veterans, military community invited to Veteran Owned Small Business Clinic

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - When it comes to veterans of all ages, they have transferable skills that they can apply to civilian life. Places like the Binghamton Vet Center, Small Business Administration, Binghamton Small Business Development Center, and SCORE Central New York recognize this and want to help all veterans and the military community with business success.

On April 27 at 3 p.m., the Binghamton Vet Center will host the Veteran Owned Small Business Clinic. Veteran Outreach Program Specialist Jason Davis with the Binghamton Vet Center said the centers nationwide are all about connection, comradery, and community.

“The community piece is connecting veterans with resources and agencies in the community that kind of system with their readjustment,” said Davis.

When a veteran gets back home from the service, Davis said they are faced with deciding the next chapter of their life.

“Maybe they want to go to back to school, maybe they want to start their own business, maybe they’re looking for a job,” said Davis. “Holding these clinics allows veterans to kind of see what’s out there for them and explore the options.”

When it comes to exploring options, Thursday will be about opportunities within the business sector.

The U.S. Small Business Administration Syracuse District’s Veterans Business Development Officer Howard Garrity, who serves 34 counties, went over some of the focus for the clinic.

“We’ll talk about SBA programs and services available to veterans and members of the military community,” said Garrity. “When I say members of the military community, it could be our veterans, it could be our active-duty folks, members of the guard, their spouses.”

The hope is to also highlight transferrable skills, such as character, work ethic, and discipline.

“Maybe you’re a little nervous, you have some anxiety,” said Davis. “This is a great opportunity to just come down and connect with the people that can provide information and maybe help you make that decision. Maybe take away a little of the anxiety.”

Representatives for the Binghamton Vet Center said it’s not too late to register but they will also accept walk-in guests.

Veterans and the military community are asked to call 607-722-2393 to learn more about this free event to be held at 53 Chenango Street downtown. If you prefer the virtual option, you must also call that number ahead of time to then get access to the Zoom link.

For more information on veteran resources, some places to visit include the Vet Center website, Binghamton Vet Center website, Small Business Administration website, and the SCORE website.

