Wet weekend at times

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: 38-43

Friday: Mostly cloudy to overcast. Dry through early afternoon, but rain chances increase through the late afternoon into the evening to around 60%. High: 53-58

Friday Night: Rain likely. Low: 37-42

Saturday: 80% chance of scattered showers and rain. High: 48, Low: 44

Forecast Discussion:

The weak ridge of high pressure that kept us dry today slides away Friday and some rain arrives later in the afternoon and evening from the southwest. Rain is a decent bet overnight into Saturday morning, too.

Speaking of Saturday, it will be wet at times. Highs may struggle to hit 50 and winds could gust to 30mph.

Sunday also brings a good chance of rain at 80%. A low pressure system will develop Sunday night into Monday south of the area and move into our region Monday morning. This boosted our chance of precipitation during this period. Rain could be heavy and total weekend rainfall by Monday morning could be 1-2″.

A peek ahead to the first week of May shows cool weather with bouts of showers pretty much every day as an upper-level low spins through the region very slowly. It will be cool, too, with highs in the low to mid 50s.

