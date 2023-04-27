You Ask, We Answer: Locating carousel organs and updates on Ross Park Carousel renovations

(WBNG) -- Known as the “Carousel Capital of the World,” the Greater Binghamton area is home to six antique carousels donated by George F. Johnson of the Endicott-Johnson Shoe Company.

Each carousel is a special piece of our community’s history, but over time some pieces of history have been lost. Some of the carousels’ original band organs are no longer part of the ride.

In this edition of “You Ask, We Answer,” 12 News will take a look at what happened to these original organs and when the Ross Park Carousel will be finished undergoing restorations.

For the Endicott Rotary Club’s 100th anniversary in 2021, members wanted to gift a band organ to their community’s carousels. The club was able to track down and purchase a 1926 Wurlitzer Band Organ from a dealer in Cleveland. That organ is now being shared on a yearly rotation between the carousels at West Endicott and George W. Johnson parks.

“All six of the carousels had their own band organ when they were first purchased, but several of them are missing,” said Endicott Rotary member Jim Leonard. “We’re still trying to figure out where they are.”

Leonard said he believes the original band organ of the Highland Park Carousel, which was once located in Endicott’s Ideal Park up until 1967, was damaged by flooding in 1936. He said the Endicott-Johnson Corporation purchased a new organ for the carousel, but in the mid-1960s the organ stopped working and was purchased by Harvey Roehl in Vestal, who collected musical instruments.

The Endwell Rotary Club tracked down the original organ of the Highland Park Carousel in Illinois, but the owner was not willing to sell it. Endwell Rotary member Jeff Smith said these old band organs are highly sought out by and sold to collectors.

“Thanks to Jim’s work, we were able to track our organ down pretty quickly,” he said. “The problem began with negotiations. After months and months of negotiations, we were unable to secure the organ.”

Although it is not the original organ, Endwell Rotary was able to find and purchase a different organ from a seller in Kentucky. It was placed inside Endwell’s Highland Park Carousel in the summer of 2022.

Both the Recreation Park and Ross Park carousels have their original Wurlitzer Military Band Organs. However, the Ross Park Carousel is closed to the public while the horses undergo restorations in Connecticut.

The City of Binghamton is also considering relocating the carousel to higher ground and building an enclosure around it to help protect it from potential flooding. The goal is to have the carousel open for the 2024 season once renovations are complete.

“We’re going to be putting out a bid for a design to move this enclosure if it’s possible,” said Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham. “If it’s not possible to move the enclosure because it’s too old, we’re working on building a similar one at this new location, which is in the area where there’s a playground at Ross Park.”

As for the CFJ Park Carousel, it is unknown where its original band organ is located. Both Endwell and Endicott Rotary clubs hope to one day track it down.

“Our goal is probably to make every particular carousel in this area have an organ and hopefully we can make that happen,” said Endwell Rotary Club member Dennis Camarda.

Until then, the rotary clubs plan to celebrate our historic treasures with the community. This summer, they will be hosting the first Regional Carousel and Band Organ Rally.

The main event will be held at Highland Park in Endwell on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23. It will feature a variety of vendors, band and crank organs, live performances, carving demonstrations, entertainment for children, presentations and exhibits of our area’s history, the historic Carousel Circuit and much more.

“We’re going to have a lot of educational opportunities for young people to come and see and learn about the history of these particular machines,” said Camarda.

If you have questions about our community that you’d like answered, you can send us an email at weanswer@wbng.com and tune in each Wednesday for “You Ask, We Answer.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.