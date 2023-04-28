‘Arrive Alive Tour’ goes to Deposit Central High School, teaches importance of driving sober

DEPOSIT, NY (WBNG) -- Ahead of prom and graduation, students at Deposit Central High School had a hands-on learning experience about the dangers of driving distracted and impaired.

Unites, which describes itself as a tech company with a social responsibility, prides itself on its “Arrive Alive Tour.” Which is an impaired and distracted driving simulator. On Friday, it was parked outside the school allowing students to see the consequences of driving in these situations.

The simulator uses a real vehicle combined with virtual reality and has three different options: drunk driving, driving under the influence of THC and distracted driving.

“We have our turntables that we put our vehicle on so the vehicle is not on so you get the full physicalness of driving a car but all of the driving is through a virtual reality simulator,” said Team Management with Arrive Alive Shaquille Hill. “We hook up sensors to our gas and our brake and then that links to the computer where we put the influence in, the tunnel vision, the delay of steering etc.”

Hill said he hopes going through the simulator helped to teach students that their decisions on the road can save lives.

“It’s simply the ability to save lives,” said Hill. “These are mothers and fathers and brothers and sisters out here on this road, and drinking and driving is not worth it. You can destroy a whole family just by making a bad decision.”

Senior at Deposit Kendra Hartz said when she went through the simulator she was surprised at its realism.

“I was not expecting it to be so realistic and as I went through it got black around the camera so I literally could not see anything,” said Hartz.

Hartz said she hopes this experience helped to teach her classmates how dangerous it is to drive while impaired.

“I hope they realize like hey don’t do this it could be really bad,” said Hartz.

The Arrive Alive team hopes their simulator helps to create lifelong safe driving habits. You can learn more about the organization and its mission on its website.

