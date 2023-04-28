Binghamton University student group raised $1,500 for Truth Pharm

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As part of its 2022 to 2023 annual “Community Service project,” Binghamton University’s “Price Waterhouse Coopers Scholars” (PWC) teamed up with Truth Pharm to help people in the community.

President of the PWC Scholars Garrett Barth said this effort has been part of a year-long collaboration with Truth Pharm. He said they have been fundraising for the project all year long and have raised $1,500.

As part of the project, Barth said they made interior and exterior improvements for Truth Pharm. On Friday, students worked on assembling Narcan kits as they put the finishing touches on the project.

“In each of the Narcan kits two there are two different Narcan sprays and each one of those is one life saved so I think that’s incredibly important,” said Barth. “We’re actively assembling things and then Truth Pharm is able to administer them and send them out.”

The students said they are proud to be supporting an organization as important as this.

