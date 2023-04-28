Delaware County ‘K9 Edge’ has ‘outstanding’ performance on explosives detections trials

(Delaware County Sheriff's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that Deputy Corporal Jeffrey Clark and his K9 Edge participated in the 2023 United States Police Canine Region Odor Detection Trials.

The trials are hosted at the MTA Police Canine Training Center in Stormville, NY.

Edge was tested on 23 different explosive odors and successfully indicated their presence and location. The test consisted of sniffing the contents of 15 1-gallon paint cans, 20 packages, in addition to room and vehicle searches.

K9 Edge’s outstanding nose earned him his second of two certifications. The first certification was the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services K9 Detector Certification and the second being issued by USPCA Region seven.

“The standards set forth by the USPCA are of a very high standard which makes this achievement that much more rewarding,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy Police Presence in Binghamton
Traffic stop draws heavy police presence in downtown Binghamton
Man sentenced to prison for stealing from Weis Markets
New York State is no longer doing auto-renewals for health insurance
New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws during the first inning of a spring...
Mets pitcher, Cy Young winner Justin Verlander to make rehab appearance as Rumble Pony
State Police arrest registered sex offender for sex crimes against teen boy

Latest News

‘Arrive Alive Tour’ goes to Deposit Central High School, teaches importance of driving sober
Fentanyl dealer to receive prison sentence
Non-profit ‘Stache Strong’ holds 3rd fundraiser for brain-cancer research
Stache Strong Fundraiser
Stache Strong Fundraiser