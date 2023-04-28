Delaware County ‘K9 Edge’ has ‘outstanding’ performance on explosives detections trials

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that Deputy Corporal Jeffrey Clark and his K9 Edge participated in the 2023 United States Police Canine Region Odor Detection Trials.

The trials are hosted at the MTA Police Canine Training Center in Stormville, NY.

Edge was tested on 23 different explosive odors and successfully indicated their presence and location. The test consisted of sniffing the contents of 15 1-gallon paint cans, 20 packages, in addition to room and vehicle searches.

K9 Edge’s outstanding nose earned him his second of two certifications. The first certification was the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services K9 Detector Certification and the second being issued by USPCA Region seven.

“The standards set forth by the USPCA are of a very high standard which makes this achievement that much more rewarding,” the sheriff’s office said.

