Fentanyl dealer to receive prison sentence

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Robbie E. Williams, 55, of Port Crane pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a felony.

The office said that Williams admitted that on Sept. 9, 2021, he had 1/8 ounce of fentanyl in Binghamton. The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant on William’s person and in his vehicle on Main and Walnut streets in Binghamton and recovered cocaine and fentanyl. A scale and $1,876 were recovered as well.

The office noted that Williams has a prior conviction from 2018 for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree. He will be sentenced to two and a half years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision on July 20.

Williams waived his right to appeal and forfeited the money that was recovered.

