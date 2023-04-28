Guns, drugs recovered in 3 seperate investigations across Binghamton

(Office of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force recovered multiple drugs and guns in three separate investigations, it announced Friday. The details of the investigations are posted below:

Investigation one:

On April 25, the task force executed a search warrant at 41 Doubleday St. in Binghamton and recovered the following:

  • Savage arms .22lr rifle
  • Rossi Winchester .243 rifle
  • Two Mossberg 12 gauge shotguns
  • Harrington & Richardson 12 gauge shotgun
  • New England Firearms 12 gauge shotgun (sawed off - barrel and stock)
  • Ivel & Johnson .25 caliber revolver
  • Single shot .22 cal handgun (no make or model
  • 106 grams of Fentanyl
  • 2.1 grams of Meth
  • 40 Suboxone strips
  • Items used for packaging and weighing narcotics
  • Metal knuckle knife

James O. Roberts, 47, was charged with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (3 counts)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5 th degree (2 counts)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree (2 counts) 2
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree (4 counts)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree (5 counts)
  • Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (2 counts)

Danielle L. Ashdown, 43, was charged with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree (1 count)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree (3 counts)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree (5 counts)

Investigation two:

The task force executed a search warrant on April 27 at 1 Lawton Ave. in Binghamton and recovered the following:

  • 10.85 grams of methamphetamine
  • 7.59 grams of fentanyl
  • Items used for packaging, weighing and cutting narcotics
  • $162.00 in suspected drug proceeds

Robert C. Titus, 39, was charged with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (3 counts)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree (2 counts)
  • Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia 1st degree (2 counts)

Investigation three:

The task force conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with stolen North Carolina Plates in the area of Court Street and Washington Street in Binghamton and recovered the following:

  • 1 loaded Ruger brand LCP .380 handgun (stolen out of Owego, NY)
  • 1 loaded with 30 rounds Kel-tec brand PMR .22 magnum handgun
  • 5.5 Hydrocodone pills 2
  • 1 Ecstasy pill

Rondell C. Wright, 44, was charged with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree (1 count)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree (1 count)
  • Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree (1 count)
  • Criminal Possession of a controlled Substance 7th degree (1 count)

Calvin E. Chambers, 34, was charged with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree (1 count)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree (1 count)
  • Criminal Possession of a Firearm (1 count)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (1 count)

John E. Carter, 24, was charged with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (3 counts)

Shauna M. Massey, 38, was charged with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 7th degree (1 count)

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy Police Presence in Binghamton
Traffic stop draws heavy police presence in downtown Binghamton
Man sentenced to prison for stealing from Weis Markets
New York State is no longer doing auto-renewals for health insurance
New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws during the first inning of a spring...
Mets pitcher, Cy Young winner Justin Verlander to make rehab appearance as Rumble Pony
State Police arrest registered sex offender for sex crimes against teen boy

Latest News

Binghamton University student group raised $1,500 for Truth Pharm
Motorcyclists reminded to renew registration before April 30
Motorcyclists reminded to renew registration before April 30
Motorcyclists reminded to renew registration before April 30
‘Arrive Alive Tour’ goes to Deposit Central High School, teaches importance of driving sober