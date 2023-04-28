Guns, drugs recovered in 3 seperate investigations across Binghamton
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force recovered multiple drugs and guns in three separate investigations, it announced Friday. The details of the investigations are posted below:
Investigation one:
On April 25, the task force executed a search warrant at 41 Doubleday St. in Binghamton and recovered the following:
- Savage arms .22lr rifle
- Rossi Winchester .243 rifle
- Two Mossberg 12 gauge shotguns
- Harrington & Richardson 12 gauge shotgun
- New England Firearms 12 gauge shotgun (sawed off - barrel and stock)
- Ivel & Johnson .25 caliber revolver
- Single shot .22 cal handgun (no make or model
- 106 grams of Fentanyl
- 2.1 grams of Meth
- 40 Suboxone strips
- Items used for packaging and weighing narcotics
- Metal knuckle knife
James O. Roberts, 47, was charged with the following:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (3 counts)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5 th degree (2 counts)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree (2 counts) 2
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree (4 counts)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree (5 counts)
- Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (2 counts)
Danielle L. Ashdown, 43, was charged with the following:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree (1 count)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree (3 counts)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree (5 counts)
Investigation two:
The task force executed a search warrant on April 27 at 1 Lawton Ave. in Binghamton and recovered the following:
- 10.85 grams of methamphetamine
- 7.59 grams of fentanyl
- Items used for packaging, weighing and cutting narcotics
- $162.00 in suspected drug proceeds
Robert C. Titus, 39, was charged with the following:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (3 counts)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree (2 counts)
- Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia 1st degree (2 counts)
Investigation three:
The task force conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with stolen North Carolina Plates in the area of Court Street and Washington Street in Binghamton and recovered the following:
- 1 loaded Ruger brand LCP .380 handgun (stolen out of Owego, NY)
- 1 loaded with 30 rounds Kel-tec brand PMR .22 magnum handgun
- 5.5 Hydrocodone pills 2
- 1 Ecstasy pill
Rondell C. Wright, 44, was charged with the following:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree (1 count)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree (1 count)
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree (1 count)
- Criminal Possession of a controlled Substance 7th degree (1 count)
Calvin E. Chambers, 34, was charged with the following:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree (1 count)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree (1 count)
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm (1 count)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (1 count)
John E. Carter, 24, was charged with the following:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (3 counts)
Shauna M. Massey, 38, was charged with the following:
- Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 7th degree (1 count)
