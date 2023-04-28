Guns, drugs recovered in 3 seperate investigations across Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force recovered multiple drugs and guns in three separate investigations, it announced Friday. The details of the investigations are posted below:

Investigation one:

On April 25, the task force executed a search warrant at 41 Doubleday St. in Binghamton and recovered the following:

Savage arms .22lr rifle

Rossi Winchester .243 rifle

Two Mossberg 12 gauge shotguns

Harrington & Richardson 12 gauge shotgun

New England Firearms 12 gauge shotgun (sawed off - barrel and stock)

Ivel & Johnson .25 caliber revolver

Single shot .22 cal handgun (no make or model

106 grams of Fentanyl

2.1 grams of Meth

40 Suboxone strips

Items used for packaging and weighing narcotics

Metal knuckle knife

James O. Roberts, 47, was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (3 counts)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5 th degree (2 counts)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree (2 counts) 2

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree (4 counts)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree (5 counts)

Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (2 counts)

Danielle L. Ashdown, 43, was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree (1 count)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree (3 counts)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree (5 counts)

Investigation two:

The task force executed a search warrant on April 27 at 1 Lawton Ave. in Binghamton and recovered the following:

10.85 grams of methamphetamine

7.59 grams of fentanyl

Items used for packaging, weighing and cutting narcotics

$162.00 in suspected drug proceeds

Robert C. Titus, 39, was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (3 counts)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree (2 counts)

Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia 1st degree (2 counts)

Investigation three:

The task force conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with stolen North Carolina Plates in the area of Court Street and Washington Street in Binghamton and recovered the following:

1 loaded Ruger brand LCP .380 handgun (stolen out of Owego, NY)

1 loaded with 30 rounds Kel-tec brand PMR .22 magnum handgun

5.5 Hydrocodone pills 2

1 Ecstasy pill

Rondell C. Wright, 44, was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree (1 count)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree (1 count)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree (1 count)

Criminal Possession of a controlled Substance 7th degree (1 count)

Calvin E. Chambers, 34, was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree (1 count)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree (1 count)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (1 count)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (1 count)

John E. Carter, 24, was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (3 counts)

Shauna M. Massey, 38, was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 7th degree (1 count)

