Heavy rain threat this weekend

Tonight: Rain. Steady at times. Rainfall: 0.20-0.50″ Low: 38-44

Saturday: 70% chance of scattered showers and rain. Dry stretches through the day; not an all-day rainfall. High: 47-52

Saturday Night: Chance of showers. Low: 42-47

Sunday: 90% chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at times late and overnight. High: 57, Low: 40

Forecast Discussion:

Rain continues tonight with up to a half inch of rain possible. Lows will be in the 40s.

Saturday will be wet at times. Highs may struggle to hit 50 and winds could gust to 30mph. It will not rain all day long, but showers could develop anytime, especially before dinnertime.

Sunday also brings a good chance of rain at around 90%. A low pressure system will develop Sunday night into Monday south of the area and move into our region Monday morning. Rain could be heavy and total weekend rainfall by Monday morning could be 1-2″ with the potential for locally lower (near the I-88 corridor thanks to Catskill rain-shadowing) and locally higher totals. We do not anticipate river flooding, however, there is a small chance of some localized flash flooding should higher rainfall totals materialize. Please monitor the forecast this weekend for changes.

A peek ahead to the first week of May shows cool weather with bouts of showers pretty much every day as an upper-level low spins through the region very slowly. It will be cool, too, with highs in the low to mid 50s.

