It’s going to rain!

A gray and wet forecast
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Cloudy with late day showers. 0-.05″ (.10″) 40% High 58 (56-60) Wind SE 10-15 mph

Dry in the morning. However, a low will give us clouds and rain by this afternoon. Rain will continue

tonight. A series of lows will keep unsettled weather in the forecast Saturday into Sunday.

With a low spinning over the Great Lakes, we’ll have a prolonged period of cool, cloudy and damp weather

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

A return to seasonable temperatures