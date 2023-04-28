It’s going to rain!

FRIDAY: Cloudy with late day showers. 0-.05″ (.10″) 40% High 58 (56-60) Wind SE 10-15 mph

wbng (wbng)

Dry in the morning. However, a low will give us clouds and rain by this afternoon. Rain will continue

tonight. A series of lows will keep unsettled weather in the forecast Saturday into Sunday.

With a low spinning over the Great Lakes, we’ll have a prolonged period of cool, cloudy and damp weather

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

