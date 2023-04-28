Jackie Conti - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WBNG) - ”I like the way you work it, you got to back it up.”

Hitting a softball is all about timing, and what better way to get that down than singing a Grammy award-winning song?

“I wish I could say that I’m thinking about my swing and that kind of stuff but I just sing ‘No Diggity’ in my head because I can’t be focusing on my swing too much,” said Union-Endicott senior first baseman Jackie Conti.

She first heard the track in the movie “Pitch Perfect”, and has sang it during every plate appearance in high school.

“Every single home run I’ve had I’ve been singing that song so it looks like I’ve got to sing that song,” explained Conti.

It’s working this season as she’s batting .375 with 8 RBIs and a .531 on base percentage.

“When she can knock out a big hit when we need it most it’s always super exciting. Especially her as a leftie they’re known to be great but she really proves it at the plate that she can hit it when we need it most,” said Union-Endicott senior right fielder Lauren Kneer.

She carries that tune over to first, where she also uses music to concentrate defensively.

“When I overthink I’m not thinking about the game I’m thinking about myself. It’s a team sport, I can’t be thinking of myself during that so sometimes I sing Frozen, sometimes Taylor Swift,” added Conti.

Jackie’s rhythm doesn’t stop when she steps off the field. In the dugout she always shouting encouragements and even those have a certain flow to them.

“I have a cycle and I’m like here we go you got it, like shorten up, two strikes, just make contact, don’t try to hit a home run,” said Conti.

Now the Tigers are trying to stay on beat and put together a second half push because this group of 8 seniors want to end their career with a run in sectionals.

“The fact that we’ve been working so hard for this and so long, I feel like it would be really, really great. I feel like I’d probably cry and I don’t cry a lot so it’d be a big thing,” explained Conti.

Making that playoff run would be the perfect note for Jackie to end on.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.