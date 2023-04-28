Local salon company is raising money for cancer, honors teen’s life

ENDICOTT (WBNG) - A locally owned franchised hair salon company, CMS Salons, is currently hosting a fundraising effort to benefit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. To the company’s president and CEO, Cliff Milowicki, it’s a personal decision.

“In honor of Joe Purdue, Joe strong, number 71,” said Milowicki before shaving his head to honor Purdue April 27.

Milowicki and Joe’s father go way back as they’ve been friends since their middle school days in Pennsylvania.

“Joe last summer in July was diagnosed at the age of 18 with DIPG, which is Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma,” said Milowicki. In his words, it’s the rarest and deadliest of brainstem tumors. “He was strong, healthy at that time,” said Milowicki. “Literally in seven months he lost his battle and he died.”

While there was a hair shaving April 27, which is a staple of the foundation, a local effort to raise money for the foundation will be an on-going effort through the end of May. At the end of everything, the organization’s goal is to raise $30,000. So far at Milowicki’s last check, from website donations alone, they have exceeded $10,000. Company salons will have buckets to collect cash through the end of May, too.

“This event today is step one of a series of events that we’re going to do,” said Milowicki.

Collecting for the cause is also students at Binghamton University through a raffle. In-person collections are April 28 and May 1 from 12-4 p.m. inside The Union.

To make an online donation, head to this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.