Man arrested for having sexual contact with horse, deputies say

Police in Illinois say they have arrested Jack Blanke for having sexual contact with a horse.
Police in Illinois say they have arrested Jack Blanke for having sexual contact with a horse.(Adams County Jail)
By Jayla Louis and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM/Gray News) - A man in Illinois is facing charges for reportedly having sexual contact with an animal.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Jack Blanke, 40, was arrested early Friday morning after he was observed making sexual contact with a horse.

Deputies said they witnessed the 40-year-old with the horse on a property while they were on patrol.

According to authorities, Blanke is facing charges of sexual contact with an animal and criminal trespass.

He was arrested and booked into the Adams County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WGEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy Police Presence in Binghamton
Traffic stop draws heavy police presence in downtown Binghamton
Man sentenced to prison for stealing from Weis Markets
New York State is no longer doing auto-renewals for health insurance
New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws during the first inning of a spring...
Mets pitcher, Cy Young winner Justin Verlander to make rehab appearance as Rumble Pony
State Police arrest registered sex offender for sex crimes against teen boy

Latest News

In this photo released by the U.S. Army, AH-64D Apache Longbow attack helicopters from the 1st...
Army grounds aviators for training after fatal crashes
FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in...
Report: FAA overruled engineers, let Boeing Max keep flying
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell, appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The...
Doomsday murder plot trial: Victim’s sister tells jurors about quick funeral, remarriage
State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, alone on the house floor stands in protest as...
Montana latest to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors