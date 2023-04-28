Mets pitcher Justin Verlander shines in rehab start with Rumble Ponies

New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander (35) makes a rehab start for the Binghamotn Rumble Ponies on Friday, April 28, 2023.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander made a rehab start for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday, pitching 4.2 innings with six strikeouts, no earned runs, and just two hits allowed; as the Ponies defeated the Akron RubberDucks 6-1. The Rumble Ponies have taken three of the first four games of the series.

In a scoreless game in the bottom of the third, Matt Rudick hit an RBI single to right field to drive in Branden Fryman to make it 1-0. The Ponies added another run one batter later when JT Schwartz reached on an error and scored Wyatt Young.

Binghamton added four more runs in the seventh to build on its lead. Tanner Murphy had an RBI single, followed by a two-run triple from Rowdey Jordan. Later in the inning, Rudick clocked another RBI single to give Binghamton a 6-0 lead.

Akron scraped one run across in the ninth on an RBI double from Aaron Bracho, which cut the Ponies’ lead to 6-1.

