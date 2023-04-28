Motorcyclists reminded to renew registration before April 30

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles reminded motorcyclists to renew their registration before Sunday April 30.

According to Southern Tier Harley-Davidson General Manager Matt Skinner, bikers are required to renew their registration every year, unlike four-wheel vehicles, which are required to renew every two years.

Skinner said that you need to keep an eye on your inspection as well, as that will expire the same month you had it done the previous year.

Southern Tier Harley-Davidson does provide inspection for motorcycles, with the cost being $6, which is much lower than the $21 the state charges for four-wheel vehicles.

Skinner said that during these inspections, they check tire tread, brakes and lights to name a few.

To renew, you can head to the DMV’s website.

