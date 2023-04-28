Motorcyclists reminded to renew registration before April 30

By Connor Thompson
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles reminded motorcyclists to renew their registration before Sunday April 30.

According to Southern Tier Harley-Davidson General Manager Matt Skinner, bikers are required to renew their registration every year, unlike four-wheel vehicles, which are required to renew every two years.

Skinner said that you need to keep an eye on your inspection as well, as that will expire the same month you had it done the previous year.

Southern Tier Harley-Davidson does provide inspection for motorcycles, with the cost being $6, which is much lower than the $21 the state charges for four-wheel vehicles.

Skinner said that during these inspections, they check tire tread, brakes and lights to name a few.

To renew, you can head to the DMV’s website.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy Police Presence in Binghamton
Traffic stop draws heavy police presence in downtown Binghamton
Man sentenced to prison for stealing from Weis Markets
New York State is no longer doing auto-renewals for health insurance
New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws during the first inning of a spring...
Mets pitcher, Cy Young winner Justin Verlander to make rehab appearance as Rumble Pony
State Police arrest registered sex offender for sex crimes against teen boy

Latest News

Binghamton University student group raised $1,500 for Truth Pharm
Guns, drugs recovered in 3 seperate investigations across Binghamton
Motorcyclists reminded to renew registration before April 30
Motorcyclists reminded to renew registration before April 30
‘Arrive Alive Tour’ goes to Deposit Central High School, teaches importance of driving sober