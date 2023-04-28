New York State is no longer doing auto-renewals for health insurance

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Thursday, Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network held a press conference to keep New York State residents aware of the need to actively renew their health insurance coverage.

Executive Director for Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network Sharon Chesna said nearly 7 million New Yorkers enrolled in public health insurance plans such as Medicaid, Child Health Plus, and the Essential Plan will need to renew their health insurance.

She said as the public health emergency comes to an end, auto-renewals for those insured by public health plans will no longer be in effect. She said through the statewide ‘Keeping NY Covered’ initiative they are able to assist those in need of help with re-enrolment.

“Mothers and Babies is one of a number of organizations throughout New York State that receives a contract from New York State Department of Health for our navigator program we have highly qualified team of certified navigators who can help anyone who needs to enroll in health insurance or to renew their coverage,” said Sharon Chesna

She said all Navigators are 100% Bi-lingual speaking languages such as Mandarin, Spanish, Vietnamese, Creole, and French.

Mothers and Babies said renewal notices will be sent out to enrollees each month between May of 2023 through April of 2024. For more information contact (607) 772-0517.

