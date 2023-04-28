Newark Valley Historical Society hosts special auction for society programs, Bluebell Day

NEWARK VALLEY (WBNG) -- The Newark Valley Historical Society is hosting a benefit auction on April 29 for society programs and Bluebell Day” on May 6 to promote nature trails and showcase its various guils.

The auction will be held on April 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Newark Valley Fire Hall at 7151 State Route 38 in Newark Valley.

Bluebell Day will be held at the Bement-Billings Farmstead on May 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

