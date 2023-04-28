Newark Valley Historical Society hosts special auction for society programs, Bluebell Day

By Lauren Del Valle
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK VALLEY (WBNG) -- The Newark Valley Historical Society is hosting a benefit auction on April 29 for society programs and Bluebell Day” on May 6 to promote nature trails and showcase its various guils.

The auction will be held on April 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Newark Valley Fire Hall at 7151 State Route 38 in Newark Valley.

Bluebell Day will be held at the Bement-Billings Farmstead on May 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy Police Presence in Binghamton
Traffic stop draws heavy police presence in downtown Binghamton
Man sentenced to prison for stealing from Weis Markets
New York State is no longer doing auto-renewals for health insurance
New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws during the first inning of a spring...
Mets pitcher, Cy Young winner Justin Verlander to make rehab appearance as Rumble Pony
State Police arrest registered sex offender for sex crimes against teen boy

Latest News

DIY Fridays: The do’s and don’ts of home construction
DIY Fridays: The do's and don'ts of home construction
DIY Fridays: The do's and don'ts of home construction
‘Reanna’s Passion Project’ 4H fundraiser
Town of Maine celebrates its ‘Demisemiseptcentennial’ with bathtub racing, beards and more