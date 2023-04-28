Non-profit ‘Stache Strong’ holds 3rd fundraiser for brain-cancer research
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Stache Strong is a local non-profit devoted to raising funds and awareness for brain cancer research. They are holding a fundraiser called Brew Stache Strong for the third year.
They kicked off the month-long event on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Diversion Brewing Co. is selling ‘Strong Cuppa Joe’ which is specifically for this event. Plus, you get a free koozie with every ‘Strong Cuppa Joe purchase.’
The Taproom Manager at Diversion Brewery CO., Lisa Bennett said, they love helping this organization.
She noted that this year, they brewed a blond coffee stout with coffee from Seneca Sunrise in Watkins Glen.
For more information regarding which breweries are participating visit their website.
