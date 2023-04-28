Rumble Ponies split Thursday doubleheader with RubberDucks

Binghamton Rumble Ponies
Binghamton Rumble Ponies(MGN)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) -

Game One: RubberDucks 5, Rumble Ponies 2

The Rumble Ponies took a 2-1 lead in the second inning with a solo home run from Jose Peroza and Hayden Senger reached on a walk and eventually scored on a wild pitch.

Akron tied the game in the next half inning with an RBI double from José Tena that drove in Angel Martínez to make it 2-2. The RubberDucks would add three more in the sixth with an RBI double from Gabriel Rodríguez and a two-run home run from Petey Halpin, which made it 5-2.

Binghamton threatened in the sixth, when Rowdey Jordan came up to the plate as the tying run and belted a fly ball to centerfield that would have been a game-tying three-run shot but Halpin made a home run-robbing catch. The RubberDucks held on with Cade Smith’s 1-2-3 ninth inning.

New York Mets reliever Stephen Nogosek made a rehab appearance out of the bullpen and tossed 1.2 innings, allowed three runs on two hits with three walks and one strikeout.

Game Two: Rumble Ponies 4, RubberDucks 3

Binghamton got on the board first with an RBI single from Peroza in the first inning to make it 1-0. The Rumble Ponies added another run in the third, when Dariel Gomez smacked an RBI double into the right-center gap, driving in Brandon McIlwain.

With one out in the final frame, Matteo Gil ripped a walk-off RBI single into center field, driving in pinch-runner Matt Rudick to win the game 4-3. It was Binghamton’s first walk-off win of the season.

