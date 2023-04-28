Traffic stop draws heavy police presence in downtown Binghamton

Binghamton (WBNG) -- We’re working to learn more after a traffic stop caused a heavy police presence in downtown Binghamton Thursday night.

At around 7:15 p.m., a 12 News crew arrived at the scene right near the intersection of Court and State Streets. Police officials confirmed it was a traffic stop.

Witnesses on the scene that spoke with 12 News said they saw officers removing a few guns and what looked like drugs from the vehicle. They also say four people were arrested. We’re still working to confirm those details with the Binghamton Police Department.

Our news crew did see at least one person being loaded into the back of a police van.

This is a developing story. Stay with us as more details come into our newsroom.

