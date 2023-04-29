Black Bears cruise past Danbury 6-1 in game one of FPHL semifinals

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Black Bears scored five unanswered goals in the final two periods of game one of the FPHL Semifinals to win over the Danbury Hat Tricks. Binghamton goalkeeper Taylor Joseph stopped 27 shots on his way to picking up his third playoff win in 2023.

Austin Thompson scored first for the Black Bears less than two minutes into the game on a deflection to give his team the lead. Before the first was done, Lucas DeBenedet scored from Danbury on the powerplay to even the score heading into the second period.

In the second, Colan Fitzgerald, Tyson Kirkby, and Donald Olivieri all scored to make it a 4-1 game before the third. And in the third, Kirkby scored his second of the day, with Chad Lopez knocking in another to settle the game at 6-1.

