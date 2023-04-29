Black Bears cruise past Danbury 6-1 in game one of FPHL semifinals

By Jacob Russo
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Black Bears scored five unanswered goals in the final two periods of game one of the FPHL Semifinals to win over the Danbury Hat Tricks. Binghamton goalkeeper Taylor Joseph stopped 27 shots on his way to picking up his third playoff win in 2023.

Austin Thompson scored first for the Black Bears less than two minutes into the game on a deflection to give his team the lead. Before the first was done, Lucas DeBenedet scored from Danbury on the powerplay to even the score heading into the second period.

In the second, Colan Fitzgerald, Tyson Kirkby, and Donald Olivieri all scored to make it a 4-1 game before the third. And in the third, Kirkby scored his second of the day, with Chad Lopez knocking in another to settle the game at 6-1.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy Police Presence in Binghamton
Traffic stop draws heavy police presence in downtown Binghamton
Man sentenced to prison for stealing from Weis Markets
New York State is no longer doing auto-renewals for health insurance
New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws during the first inning of a spring...
Mets pitcher, Cy Young winner Justin Verlander to make rehab appearance as Rumble Pony
State Police arrest registered sex offender for sex crimes against teen boy

Latest News

New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander (35) makes a rehab start for the Binghamotn Rumble...
Mets pitcher Justin Verlander shines in rehab start with Rumble Ponies
Union-Endicott first baseman Jackie Conti prepares to hit in high school softball game.
Jackie Conti - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week
Binghamton Rumble Ponies
Rumble Ponies split Thursday doubleheader with RubberDucks
New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws during the first inning of a spring...
Mets pitcher, Cy Young winner Justin Verlander to make rehab appearance as Rumble Pony