Community members brave rainy weather for ‘GiGiFit Acceptance Challenge’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Hundreds of community members gathered in Otsiningo Park Saturday morning for the annual “GiGiFit Acceptance Challenge.”

Organized by GiGi’s Playhouse of the Southern Tier, a down syndrome achievement center, the event featured a 5k race, a 1-mile walk and other family-friendly activities. The event is designed to create awareness and acceptance for people with down syndrome.

Site Manager of GiGi’s Playhouse of the Southern Tier Katie Whaley said this event takes place at every GiGi’s location nationwide.

“Every single playhouse between March 21st to June is throwing their own acceptance challenge so it looks a little different from playhouse to playhouse,” said Whaley.

Whaley said around 300 people pre-registered for the event and more who registered the day of. She said she was impressed by the turnout despite the rainy weather.

“If it were me I would want to stay home and be warm and not have to come out,” said Whaley. “I think it really shows that our families and supporters are here for us.”

The Broome County Office presented GiGi’s Playhouse with a $50,000 dollar donation which will help GiGi’s as they look to relocate to a bigger space in the Oakdale Commons.

The organization is still $100,000 shy of its goal in order to move to the new location. You can donate to the organization and learn more information on its website.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.