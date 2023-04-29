Heavy rain Sunday

Unsettled weather continues
By Connor Thompson
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tonight: Rain showers early. Mainly cloudy. Low: 43-48.

Sunday: 100% chance of rain. Heavy at times. High: 50-60.

(WBNG)

Sunday Night: Rain showers early, before some tapering late. Rain totals 1-2″, isolated higher amounts. Low: 35-42.

Monday: Cloudy with rain showers. High: 52. Low: 38.

Tuesday: Rain showers. Cool. High: 48. Low: 36.

Wednesday: Remaining cool with rain showers. High: 49. Low: 40.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 53. Low: 39.

Friday: Cloudy with rain showers. High: 5. Low: 41.

Saturday: Sun & clouds. Slight chance of showers. High: 59. Low: 42.

Forecast Discussion:

The night will remain unsettled, with cloudy skies and scattered showers. Lows will be mild, with most spots falling into the mid-40s.

Sunday will bring widespread rain across the region. Rain will be heavy at times during the day. Even with the heavy rain, river flooding will not pose a risk. But flash flooding is possible, especially in low-lying areas and those spots with poor drainage. Rainfall will start to slow down as we head overnight Sunday into Monday, but rainfall totals will range between 1-2″, with the potential for higher amounts across the region.

Monday will see scattered rain throughout the day, with cooler temperatures as well, with highs in the low-50s. The rain and below-average temperatures continue for the rest of the week, with highs on Tuesday and Wednesday only reaching the upper-40s. Thursday and Friday will see highs in the low-50s.

The stubborn upper-level low that has been causing the rainy conditions begins to move off the Atlantic coast Saturday, but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with highs approaching more seasonable levels, with temperatures topping out in the upper-50s.

