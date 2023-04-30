Binghamton Black Bears drop semifinal Game 2 to Danbury 5-2; winner-take-all Game 3 set for Monday

DANBURY, C.T. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Black Bears dropped Game 2 of their FPHL Semifinal series against the Danbury Hat Tricks 5-2 on the road on Saturday night.

Danbury got the scoring started in the second period as Michael Marchesan and Jonny Ruiz each netted a goal apiece to make it 2-0. Donald Olivieri then responded with a score to make it 2-1 heading into the third.

In the final period, the Hat Tricks jumped out to a 3-1 lead after a goal from Jacob Ratcliffe but Mac Lewis scored for Binghamton with less than three minutes to go to make it a one goal game in the final moments.

To close out the contest, Ruiz and Tobias Odjick each scored empty net goals for Danbury.

The winner-take-all Game 3 is set for Monday night in Danbury at 7 p.m with the winning team advancing to Commissioner’s Cup Championship.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.