Binghamton men’s basketball lands transfer Symir Torrence from Syracuse University

By Jackson Neill
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton men’s basketball team picked up a transfer commitment from former Syracuse guard Symir Torrence.

Torrence is a 6-foot-3 guard and is a native of Syracuse. He made his transfer announcement via his Instagram page on Sunday.

He went to Syracuse Academy of Science before he spent his final two years of high school at Vermont Academy. Coming out of high school, he went to Marquette where he spent his freshman and sophomore years of college.

He then transferred to Syracuse University, where he’s spent the past two years. Last season, he averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 assists in 11 minutes per game as he served as the Orange’s back-up point guard.

Torrence has one final year of eligibility left and is joining a Binghamton team that went 13-18 last season.

