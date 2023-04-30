Binghamton men’s lacrosse holds on for 15-14 win over Albany on Senior Day

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton men’s lacrosse team narrowly held on for the 15-14 win over Albany on Senior Day.

With the win in their regular season finale, the Bearcats finish 9-4 overall and 5-2 in the America East putting them at third place in the standings.

The game was back and forth right from the start, as Binghamton led 6-4 after the first quarter. The Bearcats then maintained that two goal advantage heading into half with a 9-7 lead at the break.

In the second half, Albany tied it at 9 just minutes into the third quarter. They then tied it again at 10, but Binghamton then went up by as much as 15-11. The Great Danes made a final push in the final five minutes to bring it within a goal but were not able to tie it again.

Next up, Binghamton will take on second-seeded Bryant in the America East semifinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Vermont.

